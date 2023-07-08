Busy weekend of club games underway

A busy weekend of club games in Tipperary got underway yesterday evening.

There were two games down for decision last night.

Clonoulty/Rossmore emerged victorious in their bid for an eighth West senior hurling title in a row when they beat Éire Óg Annacarty in their semi-final clash in Dundrum.

Goals from Danny Slattery, Stephen Ferncombe, and Jack Ryan saw Clonoulty/Rossmore take a dominating win of 3-26 to 18 points.

Elsewhere in Templederry, Ballina and Newport went head-to-head in the North Premier Intermediate hurling quarterfinal.

That one saw Newport take down Ballina by a score of 23 points to 1-14.

There’s hurling knockout games taking place across all four divisions today.

In the North there’s a double header in Nenagh getting underway at 2pm, with Burgess taking on the Silvermines in the premier intermediate quarter-final.

That’s followed then at 4pm by the senior quarter-final clash of senior newcomers Roscrea and last year’s beaten county finalists Kiladangan.

Elsewhere today, the Mid senior championship gets underway at 3.30pm when Moycarkey-Borris face Holycross/Ballycahill in Boherlahan in their quarter-final tie.

In the West, Arravale Rovers take on Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Bansha at 4pm in the intermediate hurling semi-final.

Then at 7pm this evening in Davin Park, CarrickBallingarry and Kilsheelan-Kilcash do battle in the South Intermediate hurling semi-final.