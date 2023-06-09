Big weekend ahead for Tipperary Camogie teams

Excitement is building for Saturday’s double header at the County Camogie Grounds in the Ragg.

Both the junior and senior teams kick off their All-Ireland championship campaigns

The junior game against Wicklow is the curtain raiser at 2.30pm.

That’s followed by the seniors who welcome Dublin to the County Camogie Grounds at 5pm.

Junior Camogie manager David Sullivan says while they’ve lost some key players, they see the return of more.

“We’re without Rachel Dwyer going forward for the rest of the season. Rachel suffered a season-ending hand injury there just before the Munster final against Limerick, so she’s out for the rest of the year. Sarah Madden is gone travelling to America. We have a couple of girls back: Amy Cross is back, Miriam Murphy is back in full tilt again, and Saoirse McGrath is back as well. We have Ciara Brennan coming into our squad as well. We’ve got four players back there that we didn’t have in the Munster campaign. So, while we’re losing two, we’re gaining four, so we’re really looking forward to the start of the All-Ireland series.”

The junior camogie team will be looking to build on their Munster League success going into Saturday’s double header.

A win against Wicklow for the juniors would see David Sullivan’s side into the All-Ireland quarterfinals.

David O’Sullivan says the team learned a lot of lessons from the Munster League.

“We put a huge emphasis on the league. We had to hurl really, really well every day of the league because when you’re playing intermediate sides, if you’re any way off at all, you’ll just get beaten, and that’s just the way it is. We probably took for granted our league form that will continue into the Munster campaign, and I suppose we were a little bit flat in the two games and made hard work of them when, realistically, we were probably on top in both games. We learned a lot from that; we’ve learned that if you’re any way off at all in this junior campaign, teams are going to put it right up to you. It’s a learning curve for us. We’re going to focus and knuckle back down now on getting back to basics, doing it right, and getting going and powering on for the rest of the season.”