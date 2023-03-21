TT World Down Syndrome Day

Today is World Down Syndrome Day.

But the day is just the pinnacle of a weeklong series of events and celebrations to mark the event which is also officially observed by the United Nations since 2012.

To mark the day, the Rock of Cashel to be lit in purple tonight with the logos of Down Syndrome Tipperary and Meitheal21.

To mark the week, Tipp Today has teamed up with Meitheal 21 in Thurles and the Tipperary Down Syndrome branch and all of this week we will be speaking to children, parents and care providers to learn more about Down Syndrome.

Today we are going to hear from Aoife and her mum Sandra…..