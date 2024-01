For the sixty-fifth installment of Tipperary’s Hidden History, Conor takes us inside the walls of Nenagh jail on the eve of the Great Famine. Suspicion, menace and bad feeling were everywhere, and that was just among the prison staff. 1845 turned out to be a landmark year in the young life of Nenagh jail as it saw the killing of one turnkey, the jailing of another, the transfer of a third, and the sacking of the governor.