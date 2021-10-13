Tipp Today Remembers Paddy Moloney

The President has lead tributes following the death of Paddy Moloney, founder of The Chieftains and an iconic figure in Irish traditional music.

The piper, composer and producer, who was in his 80s, was from Donnycarney in Dublin.

He originally formed The Chieftains in 1962. In their nearly six decade career they have been six-time Grammy Award winners and have been recognised internationally for reinventing Irish music and for transcending musical boundaries.





Tommy Keane is one of our finest fiddle players and he spoke to Michael on Tipp Today.