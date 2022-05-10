Tipp Today Podcast 9th May ’22

Rate of binge drinking amongst Irish 18–24-year old’s nearly doubles in a year

Sinn Fein Deputy Martin Browne joins us for the latest on the elections up north

Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn was in the Ukraine recently and tells us of his experience





Willie McGee former head of the Garda Fraud Squad speaks to us about his latest book – Scams Schemes & Con Men

What is Fat Phobia?

Finding a balance to avoid burnout in a hyper productive world

Weekend Sports Review with our own Paul Carroll

Killenaule tidy towns committee is hosting a visit from Rachel Blackmore to celebrate her fantastic successes of 2021 and 2022 tomorrow