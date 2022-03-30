Tipp Today Full Show 3003

On Wednesday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Andrea who supported calls for animals to have a right to life, we spoke to Tyrone about the cost of dining out in Ireland, Fidelma Nugent told us about new classes being set up for Ukranian refugees in Cahir, Guidance Counsellor Jo Knoble talked us through the changes coming in for the Leaving cert and listener Gerry called in defence of the Cashel Palce.

We also spoke to Dr Tor Hervig about new criteria for gay men who wish to donate blood, Frances O’Hanlon, our financial expert talked about new measure being brought in for pensions, and Bernadette Crawford told us her story about living with Bipolar.

We had our Garda slot with Declan O’Carroll, Thomas Ryan spoke to us about mental health and some upcoming events in Clonmel, we talked about criticism of fans not being allowed on to the pitch at Semple stadium and we had our gardening slot with Ultan!.