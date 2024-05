Dylan Slevin is in PDC ProTour action agian today.

The Borrisokane man will be competing in Players Championship event number 10 today in Hildesheim, Germany, with £15,000 up for grabs.

Yesterday, at event nine, Dylan lost out in the first round to England’s Stephen Bunting.

The draws for today’s tournament will take place at approximately 10am, with play due to begin at 12 noon Irish time.