Tipp Today Full Show 280223

On Tuesdays Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Political Correspondent of the Irish Times Pat Leahy about the Windsor agreement while listener Pat gave his views on the topics. Alison De Vere Hunt on the move towards a cashless society, Deputy Michael Lowry on health and the mother and baby home redress scheme, photographer Caitriona Kenny on the struggles she faced when trying to get pregnant, Interiors expert Karen Prendergast on colour, our Dear Phil advice slot focussed on a flirty friend, a rude colleague and a child struggling with TY, we meet the couple behind unique Nenagh company Metal and Mallet and listener Stephanie vented her frustrations with parking in Clonmel.