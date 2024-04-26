Tipp Today Full Show 260424

On fridays show, Fran spoke to Johnny Luby for his take on the week that was, we spoke to Fatima Gunning from Gript and local business man Kevin Haig on the unrest in Newtownmountkennedy, Sean Meehan gave us an update on his log cabin, Ness Finnegan on a Irish protestors targeted in Germany, Eileen Brannigan from the North Tipp Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign, coin expert Michael Kelly ahead of his roadshow in Clonmel and the friday Panel of Karl, Joe and Paula had a raucous panel discussion on the week that was.