John O’ Sullivan Nenagh and late of Kenmare, Co. Kerry

The death has occured of John O’Sullivan (Retired Garda Siochana)

Brooklands Drive Nenagh & late of Kenmare Co. Kerry, & Killaloe Garda Station Co. Clare.

Peacefully at Milford Hospice Limerick on May 6th 2024.

He will be sadly missed by his loving son Dean, daughter in law Ciara, granddaughter Ella & by Dean’s mother Tina. His siblings Betty, Mary, Jerry & Hanna and companion Mary. Nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May John Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm.

His remains will arrive at St. Mary of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Wednesday for Requiem mass at 1pm. Live Stream can be viewed on https://nenaghparish.ie/ Followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.