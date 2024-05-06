Ellen (Nellie) Ceaser nee Hayes, Holycross

Galbertstown, Holycross, Thurles

May 5th, 2024, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, in her 95th year. Predeceased by her husband Dinny (Denis), her sons Paul, Denis and Seamus (Sheamy), her grandchildren James, Frances Marie and Eileen. Will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her daughters Sheila (Brazil, New Jersey), Marie (O’Dwyer), Helen (Hammersley), Martina, Frances (Cuddihy, Kilkenny), her sons Tom (London), John (Jack) and Gerry, sons-in-law Denis, Denny, Joe, John Joe and John, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, her wonderful carers and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 3pm till 7.30pm to arrive at Holycross Abbey at 8.15pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 Noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.