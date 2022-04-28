Tipp Today Full Show 25/04/22

The state of Irish country roads in Tipperary
Households expected to be paid up to €400 a month for hosting Ukrainian refugees
Hotels cancelling rooms on guests for Ed Sheeran’s gigs concerts this week
We speak to a Tipp farmer in the Ukraine
Financial Advice with Frances O’Hanlon who will join me in studio
The shortage of HRT medication
Seasons 2 of Walks and Talks kicks off with John G O’Dwyer
Our listeners tell us about their experiences with more scam callers
Our weekend sports review with our own Paul Carroll