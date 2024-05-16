Latest figures show increase in listenership for Tipp FM

Tipp FM has seen an impressive increase of 5,000 listeners over the past year in the latest JNLR survey, and now stands at 77,000 listeners tuning in every week.

This exceptional growth underscores the station’s commitment to delivering high-quality content that resonates with the people of Tipperary.

On any given day, 56% of those who tune into Tipp FM choose not to listen to any other radio station, showcasing the strong loyalty and trust our audience places in us. This surge in listenership spans across all our shows, from the early morning start with “Good Morning Tipperary” to “The Love Zone” at night.

Programme Director Stephen Keogh expressed his delight with the news, stating, “We are incredibly grateful to our listeners for making Tipp FM their go-to station in Tipperary. This remarkable growth is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and most importantly, the unwavering support of our community.”

Tipp FM’s programming continues to captivate and engage audiences across the county, delivering the perfect mix of news, entertainment, and music. Tipp FM remains committed to delivering quality programming that reflects the interests and passions of listeners.

Stephen Keogh added, “Our mission has always been to create a radio experience that feels personal, engaging, and reflective of the vibrant community we serve. The increase in our listenership reaffirms that we are on the right path, and we are committed to continuing this momentum. Thank you for your loyalty and for being part of the Tipp FM family”

Daily Irish radio listening is now at an impressive 80% of all adults between on-air and online.