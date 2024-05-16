Ambrose: Not everyone in Clonmel is opposed to plans to house Ukrainian families

There is not as much opposition to plans to house families fleeing the war in Ukraine in modular homes in Clonmel as some would have us believe.

That’s the view of local Fianna Fáil Councillor Siobhan Ambrose from what she’s hearing on the doorsteps as protests continue to the proposal to place 82 modular homes on HSE owned land to the north of the town.

Some of the issues raised by those objecting to the plans are that there has been no consultation with locals, little or nothing is known about those who will be arriving and the fact that there are so many locals struggling to find housing.

However Cllr Ambrose says Tipperary County Council have no real part to play in the process.

“I wouldn’t say there is a lot of opposition to it – I would say there are certain individuals who are exceptionally vocal. Some in a particularly nasty way. I just would hasten caution with respect to the level of ‘everybody’s against them.’

“Just to put in context obviously Tipperary County Council have nothing to do with these units. The land is owned by HSE, the plans are being drawn up by the Department of the OPW and its Minister Roderic O’Gorman’s department then that will roll it out.”