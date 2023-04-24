Tipp Today Full Show 240423

On mondays Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Tom Wood and Cllr Declan Burgess on the future of St Patricks Hospital in Cashel, Dr Anthony O’Halloran on the prospect of another Kennedy in the White House, Frances Hanlon with her financial advice slot, Thomas Conway on global politics, the incognito art sale with Tipp artist Peter Curling and Lucinda Hall who is the curator, Paul Carroll on the weekend sporting action,

Sinn Fein TD Martin Browne on St Patricks, caller Pat on the future of health services for the elderly and our travel slot with Fergal.