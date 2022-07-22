Tipp Today Full Show 220722

Fridays show was live from the Arch Bar in Thurles as aprt of the Tipp Today summer tour.

Fran kicked off with the usual friday banter from Johnny Looby.

Councillors Jim Ryan, Michail Lowry and Seamus Hanafin spoke about some of the issues affecting the area, legendary Tipp hurler Ger “Redser” O’Grady gave his views on the Tipp hurling controversy this week, Andrew Looby looked back at the amazing talent that was Robin Williams and our friday Panel of John Butler and Aidan Burke picked apart the topics of the week.