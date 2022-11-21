Tipp Today Full Show 211122

On Mondays Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Damian O’Donighue for an update on the weekends cost of living protest in Nenagh. Timmy Hammersley on his experience in dealing with a racist, Cllr John Fitzgerald on the Clonmel Christmas lights and business rates, journalist Chris McKenna live from Qatar as the World Cup gets underway, Jo Knoble on the pressures of Christmas, the global news slot with Thomas Conway.

Cllr Michael Murphy on rates and parking, The Dream Girls Tina D Parton and Kenny Todgers ahead of their Drag Brunch next month and our physio Paddy O’Brien.