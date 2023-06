On Wednesday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Cllr JOhn Fitzgerald about the progress being made on the Clonmel Arms development, Paul and Jennifer gave their views on students identifying as cats! Jodi and Kate on the struggles facing carers, Dirdre and Joan gave their opinions on a Dear Phil letter we read out yesterday, Mary on the cat identification story, gardening with Frank Alley and the renowned Freddy White was live in studio!