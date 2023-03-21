Tipp Today Full Show 210323

On Tuesday’s Tipp Today, Fran heard the story of Thomas who is being threatened with having his modular home torn down, Pat and Seamus gave their thoughts on the legalisation of drugs, Derek also gave his thoughts on the subject.

TD Michael Lowry on whether he will vote with the Government on an upcoming vote of no confidence. Tipp Today marks World Down Syndrome day, Dr Mary O’Kane on whther kids are more unhappy today, our legal slot with John Lynch on buying and selling property and psychic Michael Henry ahead of his Tipperary shows!