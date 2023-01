On friday’s Tipp Today, Fran began as always with Johnny Luby’s look back at the week. Eddie Kendrick of Spafield FRC in Cashel about the scurge of online gambling, Cllr David Dunne on yesterdays Dail Committee meeting on the future of St Brigids, Tom Wood on an appraisal for St Patricks Hospital in Cashel, Teresa spoke to us about our lack of protests in this Country, Paulina on the closure of Argos, Darren and Paul also gave their views and the friday panel unpack the topics of the week!