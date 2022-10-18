Tipp Today Full Show 181022

On Tuesdays Tipp Today, Fran began by speaking to Josie and Johnny about flooding in Thurles, Trish O’Callaghan from the Presentation in Thurles told us about the latest on the Junior cert results, Patricia called in with her views on the swimming pool saga in Templemore and William added his voice to the flooding problems.

Joan, Derek and Pat called about their views on vaping, our Agony Aunt Dear Phil was in studio to offer advice on moving in, annoying husbands and nose picking friends, Noel had a rant about Irish Rail, Niall kitson was on air for our tech slot and Tara spoke about the pressure of Halloween costumes.