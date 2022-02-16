Tipp Today – Full Show 1602

On Wednesday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Minister of the OPW Patrick O’Donovan and Cahir castle guide Eleanor Morrissey as the South Tipp castle receive an International award for film sets, we also discussed the rumoured visit of Charles and Camilla to Cahir and Cashel next month.

Fran spoke to one listener Claire who gave her experience of dealing with Caredoc, security analyst Declan Power spoke about the current situation in the Ukraine.

We had our GP Slot with Pat Harrold, IFA President Tim Cullinan on the progress being made with Dunnes Stores. Laura and Melissa joined Fran in studio to talk about dealing with Epilepsy.

We had our Garda slot with Declan O’Carroll, we had our hip and knee expert Stuart Edwards on to answer your questions and our gardening expert Ultan Nesbitt from Centenary Home and Garden to answer all your gardening queries.