Tipp Today Full Show 150922

Tipp Today listener Tyrone kicked off talking about TD pay in comparison with the minimum wage, Tony called from Macedonia where he spoke about costs there compared to here in Ireland, Lina gave her views on the minimum wage increase and TD wages. Richie and Ann also gave their views.

Pat from the Farmers Journal gave us a run down of this week’s farming slot. Muriel Cuddy spoke to us about aesthetics and the FAQ’s related to the issue. Brian Fogarty spoke to us about the upcoming Fiserv Semple stadium field day in aid of Tipperary hospice, and Willie finished off the morning with his views on TD’s wages.