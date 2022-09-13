Tipp Today Full Show 130922

Tuesday’s Tipp Today was 3 hours of callers!

Fran spoke to Peter, Pauline, Matina, Raymond, Joanne, Jason, Caroline, Bernie, John and Siobhan about the Garth Brooks concert. They were all in attendance and gave their verdicts.

John and James called in to talk about what they felt was the inappropriate over reaction to the Queen’s death.

Breda and Chloe gave their views on the new craze of “Spoonies” people who post their facebook status from hospital, David spoke about how he feels sympathy for the new king while William gave his views on climate change and the energy crisis.