Tipp Today – Full Show 1003

On Thursday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Father Iggy O’Donovan on his calls for people to don the Ukranian colours for St Patricks Day in a gesture of solidarity, he also to Jennfier who gave her reaction to Russia’s calls for Ireland to pay fr their damaged embassy gate!

We spoke to Mary O’Shea about Templemore’s plans for St Patricks Day, Louise Tobin from St Josephs school on the recent Deis announcement, Paddy Comyn from the AA on the rising fuel costs, Sean Murphy from Coolmoyne Transport on how the hikes are affecting his business.

We also spoke to truckers Mick and Martin about the hikes affect them.

Eddie spoke to us about his frustration that the angelus is now void of all religious imagery, while David Quinn from the Iona Institute spoke to us about the demonisation of nuns in Irish society.

We also had our farming slot with Pat O’Toole from the Farmers Journal, Muriel Cuddy from Health Screening Plus spoke about beauty and our perception of it, we also spoke to poet Mary d’estelle Roe on her new book, PJ O’Meara from Cahir Historical Society gave us an update ahead of an outing tonight and Brendáin O’Conchuir spoke to us about a new pop up Gaeltacht in Thurles as part of Seachtain na Gaeilge!