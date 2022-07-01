Tipp Today Full Show 010722

Johnny Looby kicked off friday’s Tipp Today with a look back on the week that was.

Arthur Fitzell in Cashel spoke ahead of a fundraiser for Cashel teen Corey Prendergast this weekend while Ned spoke to us about Ballinure graveyard. Cliona Maher spoke to us about the Junction festival.

Dr Pat Harrold spoke to us about the closure of the vaccination center.

James spoke to Fran about Nowlan Park as a venue for the All Ireland final ahead of this weekend’s game.

Andrew and Fran discussed the Carpenters for this week’s entertainment slot. While Joe Leahy, Alison De Vere and John Greene picked apart the topics of the week