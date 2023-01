Former south Tipperary TD Carrie Acheson has passed away.

She served as Fianna Fáil TD and as Mayor of Clonmel in 1980s but that’s just a small part of her glittering career.

Cllr JOhn Fitzgerald, Anna May McHugh, Mattie McGrath, Richie Molloy and Mairin Mcgrath all paid tribute on Tipp Today this morning.