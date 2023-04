Ukranian refugees to be housed in the friary in Clonmel

Should the Irish president attend King Charles’ Coronation?

More reaction to our interview with Rag who claims that Australia doesn’t exist!





Should you keep a dog that bites a child?

What is ‘Daylight dating’ & why is it becoming more popular as people deal with the rising cost of living?

We speak to Horticulturalist Frank Alley