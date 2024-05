More than quarter of the patients without a bed in Irish hospitals today are being cared for at University Hospital Limerick.

133 people who have been admitted to the facility serving North Tipp, Limerick and Clare are on trolleys.

Nationally 504 patients were recorded waiting for a bed by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

The nursing union is reporting 4 people on trolleys at TUH in Clonmel with a similar number without a bed at Nenagh Hospital.