Tipperary’s longest-serving local representative is attending his final council meeting after 45 years in the role.

Heartfelt and sometimes tearful tributes are being paid to Michael Fitzgerald by his fellow-councillors of the Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District.

Cllr Fitzgerald’s family are in attendance for the occasion.

Staff in the local authority offices in Tipp Town have also made a special presentation to the Fine Gael representative who was first elected in 1979.