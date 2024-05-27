Leak repairs commence in Tipp Town

Repairs are getting underway today on a number of leaks discovered in the water network serving Tipperary Town.

In a bid to ensure regular day time supply could be maintained for local homes and businesses Uisce Éireann introduced overnight restrictions last week.

These operated from 10pm to 5am which meant that some customers at higher elevations may have experienced a temporary loss of supply during the night.

Operations Lead with Uisce Éireann Colin Cunningham is hoping the restrictions can be lifted when these works are complete.

“We’ve had night time restrictions in place for just over a week now. We’ve undertaken a lot of leak detection works in the town and we’ve found a number of leaks and repairs are commencing this morning. So when we’ve all these repairs done over the next few days we’ll be reviewing the flows and it they’re back down to sustainable levels we’ll hopefully be lifting the restrictions then.”