17,000 passengers have used Clonmel Town Bus Service

The Clonmel Town Bus service is continuing to prove extremely popular.

Since it relaunched on December 11th last year over 17,000 trips have been made.

The service is being run by Local Link Tipperary and cover three different routes in the town.

Local Councillor Siobhan Ambrose hopes the service will expand in time and says the reaction from people in Clonmel has been very positive.

“Whether its enabling them to shop or to socialise in town or indeed to call to family and friends the service has in effect changed peoples lives. And I’m acutely aware when I say that that the current service is only a Phase 1 service at the moment and I am aware that it doesn’t cover all areas of the town and I’m inundated with people asking when will the service cover their particular area of the town.”