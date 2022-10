There’s no doubt that we have had our absolute fill of ‘News’ (definitely with a capital ‘N’) lately.

The Budget, the cost of living crisis, war rumbling on in eastern Europe… and all happening at this shifting time of year when autumn sweeps in. It’s no wonder many of us are feeling uprooted, anxious or at least a little wobbly. So how do we find some calm in the storm?

Smaranda Maier, of Holistic Health Hub spoke to Fran on Tipp Today this morning.