Revised Covid guidelines after Zappone’s controversial party

Since Friday, parties for up to 200 people and live music in pubs and restaurants can go ahead outdoors.

Intermingling between tables is not allowed and the 11.30 curfew still remains.

The guidelines were issued following a party organised by ex-minister Katherine Zappone attended by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and several other guests. Richie Gleeson, Tipperary chairperson of the VFI and owner of Gleeson’s in Clonmel and Mairead Ryan of Paddy’s Bar in Terryglass spoke to Fran this morning on Tipp Today.