Nicola and Chris Guilfoyle from Clonmel got their wake-up call when they realised they stopped going out as a couple because they were uncomfortable with their size and would only watch their children play instead of joining in.

They joined Slimming World in January 2020 and have lost an incredible 17st and 9.5lbs – and have been named Slimming World’s Couple of the Year 2021. They joined Fran in studio on Tipp Today.