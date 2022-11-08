Progressive Pathways Fair for young people in Tipp

Tipperary Children and Young Peoples Services Committee (CYPSC) is a county level committee that brings together the main statutory, community and voluntary providers of services to work together for better outcomes for children and young people in Co. Tipperary. CYPSC are hosting a Progressive Pathways Fair for young people with additional support in Tipp next week.

This is the first local event of this type and aims to promote options for these young adults in the areas of further training, higher education and employment opportunities. JCYPSC Chairperson – Ruairi O’ Caisleain, Craig Doyle Carrol and Kallum Healy – Scoil Chormaic Students joined Fran in studio.