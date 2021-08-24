OnlyFans is a subscription-based social media platform where users can sell and/or purchase original content—typically of the pornographic variety. When utilized as an adult site, users will post videos and photos to their accounts, which are protected by a paywall.

This site has become a source of income for sex workers because to gain access to the content, an individual must pay a monthly subscription fee.

OnlyFans will ban “sexually explicit” images and videos from 1st October, the online subscription service has announced.





Under the new guidelines, people will still be able to post nude content on the site, but it will need to be consistent with the company’s updated policies.

Saoirse Macken is a sex workers rights activist and she joined Fran this morning.