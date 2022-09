Amy Boland (10) from Nenagh met her Dance Hero Michael Flatley at the Irish Premiere screening of Michael Flatley’s film ‘Blackbird at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin.

Blackbird is the debut feature film from Michael Flatley in which he also stars as Victor Blackley, an ex M16 operative who is pulled back into the world he left when an agent connected to his past turns up to his place of business in Barbados. Amy and her dad Paddy joined Fran in studio.