Nenagh woman to abseil to raise funds for motor neuron disease association

A Nenagh woman is taking on an impressive feat this weekend, as she will abseil 190 feet, to raise money for the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association.

Mary Lynch will abseil down the Generator’s sky view tower in Dublin – it’s twice the height of Croke Park’s Hogan Stand. This is the first abseiling event down this iconic tower.

She joined Fran to tell him all about the challenge.





To donate visit the Go Fund Me page https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11417723_mary—julie—s-abseil-.html or contact Mary on 086 3435371.

