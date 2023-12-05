Mansoor Adayfi on his time in Guarántamo Bay 05/12/23

Mansoor Adayfi is a human rights advocate, writer & former prisoner who endured over 14 years at Guantánamo Bay Prison Camp without charges or trial. His remarkable journey has taken him from the depths of detention to becoming a symbol of resilience & a tireless champion for justice.

He’s in Ireland to promote his book, ‘Don’t Forget Us Here’ & to promote the closure of the Guantánamo Bay Detention Centre.

Mansoor will be in Nenagh tomorrow giving a public talk & a book signing at 8pm in the Nenagh Arts Centre.