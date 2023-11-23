Make-A-Wish – Stories from the Heart of Ireland 23/11/23

In Stories from the Heart of Ireland fifty-eight different writers from around the country tell their stories of hope and inspiration.

Billionaire John Magnier shares the simple truth of what determines the quality of our lives, Tommy Fleming shows that no matter how badly things go wrong, there is always a way back, and multi- million-selling author Cathy Kelly shares a very personal story of love and family.

The book has been compiled by author and broadcaster Brendan Power in aid of the Make a Wish Foundation.





Brendan and Tommy joined Fran on the show.