Leaving Cert – Traditional or Hybrid? – Emer Neville

The uncertainty surrounding this year Leaving Cert exams is having a profound affect on the mental health of students, according to the Social Democrats.

The party’s calling on Education Minister, Norma Foley, to announce a decision on how this years exams will be delivered to help reduce anxiety levels among students. The Irish Second-Level Students’ Union (ISSU) has said that the State Examinations 2022 cannot go ahead as planned.

Emer Neville from Clonmel is President of the ISSU and she spoke to Fran on Tipp Today this morning.