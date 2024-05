Rents continue to rise, but are slowing significantly year on year.

In Tipperary, market rents were on average 6.4% higher in the first three months of 2024 than a year previously.

The average listed rent in the Premier County is now €1,292.

The latest Rent Price Report from Daft.ie shows an average rental cost of €1,836 euro per month nationwide, an increase of 5 percent on the same time last year.

However that figure is down significantly from mid-2022 peak.