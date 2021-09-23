The Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation is urging the people of Tipp to go Up the Hill for Jack & Jill this October and climb a hill in solidarity with the 13 families it supports in Tipperary who have an uphill challenge in caring for their very sick child every day.

This is the seventh year of the nationwide fundraising challenge which aims to raise funds for Jack & Jill’s specialist home nursing care, respite support and end-of-life care for very sick children up to the age of six.

Carmel Doyle, CEO, Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation joined Alison. Also – one of those Tipp families Jack & Jill help is the Fitzgerald family in Cashel, Aoife Fitzgerald spoke to Alison about her son Jack who is 4 years old.