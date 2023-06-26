The High Kings live in studio

Irelands biggest folk band, The High Kings, continue to dominate worldwide they are celebrating the launch of their brand-new album ‘The Road Not Taken’

Featuring hit songs such as Chasing Rainbows, The Road Not Taken and Connemara Bay. I’m delighted to be joined by Darren Holden & Brian Dunphy.

This album is the 1st full original album by the band and it sees the very best of Irish music coming together for the 1st time EVER, in a celebration of Irish folk music!





Co-written and produced with some of Ireland’s most prolific and popular artists including the Script, Kodaline, Picture This, Ryan Sheridan, J C Stewart, Wild Youth and many more. The Road not taken also features appearances from Steve Perry (Journey), Sharon Corr & more.

Paul O’Brien Finbar Clancy from the group joined Fran in studio…

