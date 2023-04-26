Fundraiser for Marie Harris – House Adaptation

Slievenamon Cycling Club will host a fundraiser this Sunday in Kilsheelan.

They’re running this charity cycle to raise funds for a Carrick On Suir woman, Marie Harris (who is only 56 years old) & is currently in a rehabilitation centre after suffering a stroke among other illnesses.

Without her home being modified to accommodate her condition, Marie cannot come home.





Dermot Brennan of Slievenamon Cycle Club joined Ali to discuss the event.

You can donate through the link below:

www.gofundme.com/f/marie-harris-h…-target-eur14000