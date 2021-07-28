Finn McGeever’s Big Splash at the Tokyo Olympics

The town of Ballina finally got the opportunity to celebrate its Olympic swimming star yesterday.

Finn McGeever and his three Irish teammates competed against the World’s best in the heats of the 4 x 200 metre freestyle relay in Tokyo. The Irish team performed well, but came up short in their efforts to qualify for the final.

Ballina marked the occasion in style with crowds gathering by the river side to watch the action unfold.





Tipp FM’s Michael Brophy was there for us yesterday and Finn spoke to Fran this morning live from Tokyo.