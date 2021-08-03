The fallout from the appointment of former Minister Katherine Zappone – Alice Leahy

The fallout from the appointment of former Minister Katherine Zappone as a special envoy continues despite efforts from the Government to sweep it under the rug.

The Taoiseach has said an oversight led to him not being informed former Minister Katherine Zappone was being appointed as a special envoy for the Government. The paid position was offered to Zappone by her former Cabinet colleague Simon Coveney.

Tipperary Woman Alice Leahy is founder of The Alice Leahy Trust and a former Irish Human Rights Commissioner. Alice wrote a letter to the Irish Times on this topic that was published last Friday.