A Tipperary mum has vowed never to leave Tunisia until she is reunited with her four young children, who she claims were taken from her by their father.

Elaine Ryan from Portroe has not seen her four young children for almost three years, despite two Tunisian courts ruling in her favour.

Elaine spoke to Fran on Tipp Today this morning.

Her friend Lisa has set up a Go Fund me page, for financial aid via the website GoFundMe.

It can be found under ‘Elaine Ryan Beneficiary Fund’.

